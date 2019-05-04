Rugby Australia has nothing short of the code's survival on the line in Israel Folau's code of conduct hearing in Sydney.

Scheduled to start at Rugby Australia's Sydney headquarters on Saturday morning, Folau will argue it is unlawful for the governing body to have moved to tear up his four-year contract, reportedly worth $4 million.

Folau arrived for the hearing in St Leonards on Sydney's North Shore just after 11am — half an hour before the code of conduct hearing was scheduled to commence at 11.30am.

Israel Folau arrives at Rugby HQ for a Code of Conduct hearing... it’s expected to go all day and possibly into tomorrow. @9NewsSyd @9NewsAUS pic.twitter.com/dT9kpPjQO9 — Lizzie Pearl (@lizziepearl) May 3, 2019

Rugby Australia (RA) announced its intent to terminate Folau's employment over a breach of contract claim following an April 10 Instagram post that RA claims is a "high level" breach of the sport's "inclusiveness" commitment as outlined in the players' code of conduct, agreed to by the players' union and RA officials in the collective bargaining agreement.

According to a dramatic report in The Daily Telegraph on Saturday, the future of rugby in Australia could be decided if Folau is successful in his challenge of RA's move to rip up his contract.

The report claims Rugby Australia is privately bracing for a $12 million financial loss for the upcoming season — pushing the code to the brink of collapsing.

RA would face "financial ruin" if it is forced to face a projected $8 million loss and pay out the full $4 million owed to Folau in his long-term contract.

According to The Australian, the legal fees and costs associated with fighting Folau in a conduct hearing and expected follow-up legal challenges through the courts will also cost RA at least $100,000.

A full $12 million hit would leave RA "on the precipice of insolvency," according to The Daily Telegraph's Jamie Pandaram.

The fate of both Folau and RA now rests in the hands of the three-person panel of chair John West QC, RA representative Kate Eastman SC and the Rugby Union Players' Association- elected John Boultbee.

RA has already declared the panel is not expected to deliver a decision on the weekend.

A final verdict could in fact take months or even years to reach, according to an employment law expert.

Giuseppe Carabetta, from the University of Sydney Business School, described the complex case as a "perfect storm of conflicting religious, corporate sponsorship and moral issues".

Folau, 30, was issued with a "high-level" breach notice last month for taking to Instagram to proclaim "hell awaits drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolators" unless they repent and turn to Jesus.

The three-times John Eales Medallist had been warned last year following a similar post claiming gays were destined for hell, before signing a rich contract extension in October.

Folau and his barrister Adam Casselden will argue that RA did not include a specific social media clause in his new contract and that his posts were merely passages from the Bible and not directly his words.

RA, to be represented by Justin Gleeson SC, is expected to argue that, regardless of no such apparent clause, Folau seriously breached the governing body's broader code of conduct policy and its inclusion policy.

Point 1.3 of the players' code of conduct policy says: "Treat everyone equally, fairly and with dignity regardless of gender or gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, cultural or religious background, age or disability. Any form of bullying, harassment or discrimination has no place in Rugby".

If the tribunal determines that Folau has in fact breached his contract, the panel must then decide if the breach was severe enough to terminate his career. The losing party will have until 72 hours after any decision is handed down to appeal.

And even after that, the matter could well drag on for months — or years.