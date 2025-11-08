“Mate, this kid pushes me in the grass and then turns in. I don’t know where I’m meant to go,” Lawson told his team.
“That’s typical Lawson,” Bareman said over his team radio.
The stewards delayed investigating whether Lawson was far enough alongside the Haas to have a claim to the corner until after the sprint, and any penalty will impact the driver at fault in tomorrow’s grand prix.
With rain falling in Sao Paulo overnight, the wet but drying track gave the drivers plenty to consider. With the majority of the grid going out on medium tyres, it was a strong start from the usual suspects, with McLaren’s Lando Norris getting a great start from pole position to take the early lead.
It was on lap six that things started to get interesting when Norris’ teammate Piastri took the kerb at turn four. The kerb was still holding water, which sent the Australian spinning into the barriers.
Within seconds, he was joined there by Hulkenberg and then Colapinto, who did the exact same thing.
The carnage saw red flags come out and the race was suspended as the track was cleared. Hulkenberg was able to continue, but Piastri and Colapinto’s teams have work to do ahead of qualifying.
When racing resumed from a rolling start, Lawson was in 13th, and while he was passed by both Bearman and Haas teammate Esteban Ocon on lap 17, Kick Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto going into the barriers at turn one on the final lap – impacting Williams’ Alex Albon in the process – saw Lawson back into 13th at the finish.
Bortoleto is unlikely to feature in qualifying given the damage to his car.
Sao Paulo sprint race results
- Lando Norris – McLaren
- Kimi Antonelli – Mercedes
- George Russell – Mercedes
- Max Verstappen – Red Bull
- Charles Leclerc – Ferrari
- Fernando Alonso – Aston Martin
- Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari
- Pierre Gasly - Alpine
- Lance Stroll - Aston Martin
- Isack Hadjar - Racing Bulls
- Esteban Ocon - Haas
- Oliver Bearman - Haas
- Liam Lawson - Racing Bulls
- Yuki Tsunoda – Red Bull
- Carlos Sainz - Williams
- Nico Hulkenberg – Kick Sauber
- Alex Albon - Williams
DNF: Oscar Piastri - McLaren, Franco Colapinto - Williams, Gabriel Bortoleto - Kick Sauber.
Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.