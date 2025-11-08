Liam Lawson made contact with Oliver Bearman into turn four of the first lap of the Sao Paulo sprint race. Photo / Red Bull Content Pool

Starting from 17th on the grid for the sprint race in Brazil, Liam Lawson was always going to have his work cut out for him to make something of the contest.

But as the 24-lap race came to an end, the Kiwi driver achieved the most important thing – getting the car across the line without major damage ahead of qualifying for the grand prix later in the day.

Lawson finished 13th in what turned into a rather hectic sprint race at the Interlagos Circuit, with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, Alpine’s Franco Colapinto and Kick Sauber duo Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto all going into the barriers.

Lawson’s race wasn’t without incident though, and he will have to wait to see what the stewards make of a collision into turn four on lap one with Oliver Bearman’s Haas.

Lawson looked to have been given room on the inside before Bearman turned in. That saw the Kiwi Racing Bulls driver clip the Haas and send it into a spin, but both drivers were able to continue in the race.