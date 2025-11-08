Advertisement
Formula 1: Liam Lawson 13th in crash-filled Sao Paulo sprint race

Christopher Reive
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
Liam Lawson made contact with Oliver Bearman into turn four of the first lap of the Sao Paulo sprint race. Photo / Red Bull Content Pool

Starting from 17th on the grid for the sprint race in Brazil, Liam Lawson was always going to have his work cut out for him to make something of the contest.

But as the 24-lap race came to an end, the Kiwi driver achieved the most important thing –

