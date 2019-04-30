Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has made another major change to her game, dropping coach Ted Oh.

Ko announced the decision on the eve of the Mediheal Championship where she attempts to defend her title this weekend.

Last year's victory at the Mediheal Championship was Ko's 15 of her career but the only one since Oh took on the role in February 2018.

"We just mutually decided that it was time," Ko told the Golf Channel.

"We ended on good terms...I have a lot to thank Ted for. He gave me a really solid blueprint simplifying my swing."

According to the Golf Channel, the 22-year-old is in no hurry to find a new coach.

Ko's coaches since going pro

• David Leadbetter Ko's swing coach from 2013 until the end of 2016.

• Gary Gilchrist - in early 2017, out early 2018.

• Ted Oh - Gilchrist's replacement, taking over in early 2018 until this week.