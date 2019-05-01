COMMENT:

Trends and tactics emerge every rugby season. This year pictures are fast forming with ways to combat crippling rush defence.

This promises to be the World Cup's central battleground – defenders constantly breaking boundaries by getting away with collectively flying off the line too early, while attacks seek to create and exploit space.

In the age of intensive video analysis, rugby tends to be rather homogeneous across the globe. No sooner does one set piece or broken field move appear in one competition is it replicated on the other side of the world.

After Jacob Stockdale's set piece strike, which proved the difference in Ireland defeating the All Blacks in Dublin last year, Joe Schmidt noted how he regularly watched the Mitre 10 Cup for ideas. He went on to claim he stole elements from the Highlanders, pointing out it was impossible to patent moves.

His point was, essentially, that rugby constantly adapts and evolves. Everyone learns from each other, all the while attempting to stay ahead of the curve.

Since the 2017 British and Irish Lions tour, rush defence has largely been king.

Answers to deal with rapid line speed have been in short supply but there are now signs attacking-minded teams are beginning to counter the antithesis to flamboyance.

Chief in the arsenal is again the use of tight forwards.

Tip-on balls at the line from tight forwards was one the most successful tactics adopted by the All Blacks in the early stages of Steve Hansen's tenure.

Shifting the point of contact ever so slightly allowed big men to run at weak shoulders and make twice as much ground as they would simply carting it up one-out, one off the ruck.

All Blacks' Ardie Savea in action against Ireland's Josh van der Flier and Devin Toner. Photo / Photosport

Like any trend, however, this has tactic has become stale. Though still common, it is much more predictable.

New threads were needed.

Watch any game from either hemisphere this season and you will note tight forwards are now creating depth and space for playmakers by swivelling at the line to throw balls out the backdoor, rather than passing to support runners stationed either side.

Using three big athletes in this pod style formation firstly takes up plenty of space, effectively creating a protective wall for any playmaker to sit in behind and scan.

It's not that all first five-eighths, these days at least, require bodyguards but, to be at their best, they do need time and space to assess whether kick, pass or run is the best option.

Instead of halfbacks picking out playmakers, who immediately have rush defence in their face, tight forwards are regularly being used at first-receiver for this purpose - to create a second of breathing room.

Often a subtle variation, or sharp angle change, from this set-up is enough to get in behind and spark linebreaks.

The advantage New Zealand possesses in this space are the world's most skilful tight forwards.

Watching England or South Africa's big men try similar manoeuvres is to view a much more telegraphed passage. Deception and finesse does not come as naturally.

Another emerging tactic is more frequent inside balls to target missing-in-action breakdown defenders.

Hurricanes hooker Asafo Aumua set up a Jordie Barrett with an inside ball against the Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

Hurricanes assistant coach Jason Holland received pats on the back for Jordie Barrett's opening strike against the Chiefs last weekend in which he sliced through the edge of a ruck from an Asafo Aumua inside ball to score under the sticks.

One night earlier in Christchurch, fellow All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor delivered a similar pass to George Bridge off a lineout to create a try for the rampant Crusaders against the Lions.

The tactic is clear, and not restricted to anywhere on the pitch. Give those with pace any inch or hint of a mismatch and they are gone.

In this regard, rush defences are punished for leaving holes on the inside channels – just as the now prevalent cross-field kick exposes space where wingers are often left unmarked.

Line speed always brings risk and reward. Until now, though, the balance has heavily favoured reward.

Test rugby is, of course, a completely different prospect from a speed, ball in play and intensity perspective.

Andy Farrell, with the Lions and Ireland, Shaun Edwards (Wales) and, more recently, John Mitchell (England) have all enjoyed the upper hand employing rush defensive systems.

But just as other aspects of the game are studied and manipulated so, too, are avenues to counterpunch defensive line speed now emerging.

All Blacks management are sure to be sitting back, patiently plotting ideas of how to challenge what has proved their kryptonite at times.

With cues already developing, and Japan's hot and humid conditions expected to encourage attacking ambitions, expect the All Blacks to be well ready to reveal their hand come the World Cup.

A few Super Rugby thoughts:

1. Two years ago, when the Lions hosted the Crusaders for the Super Rugby final at Ellis Park, Sazaar's excuse for not having a neutral referee was to cut costs on accommodation and flights. Yet on Saturday night in Wellington, when the Hurricanes and Chiefs squared off, South African referee Rasta Rasivhenge took charge. Go figure.

2. The Chiefs struggles this year are hard to watch. Despite Anton Lienert-Brown's best efforts they were never in the same league as the Hurricanes, with Brodie Retallick and Sam Cane's absences telling. Their battles are best illustrated by Solomon Alaimalo. Good teams develop and bring out the best in young talent - see Braydon Ennor at the Crusaders. Alaimalo, at present, is instead going backwards.