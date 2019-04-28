An image has reportedly been shared on social media of the body of Premier League footballer Emiliano Sala, who was killed in a plane crash earlier this year.

The BBC reports British police have launched an inquiry into how the image was shared.

"We are aware that a picture reported to be of Mr Sala's body has been shared on social media channels and are disgusted that somebody did this," a Dorset Police spokesperson told the BBC.

"It is clearly a very difficult time for Mr Sala's family and they should not have to endure additional pain that this shameful act will undoubtedly cause.

"We are investigating this incident and are working together with a number of agencies to establish how the picture was taken and who is responsible."

It was revealed yesterday that Sala's father died just three months after his son.

Horacio Sala reportedly died at his home in Progresso on Friday at the age of 58, according to local media.

An inquest into Emiliano Sala's tragic death revealed the football star died from "head and trunk" injuries when the plane he was travelling on crashed into the ocean.

Sala's body was recovered from the seabed wreckage in February after he disappeared on January 22.

The 28-year-old striker was travelling to Wales to join Cardiff City, after signing a $29 million deal with his new club.

The Sun reported that Sala had to be identified by his fingerprints.

"Mr Sala was identified on the 7th February by means of fingerprint evidence analyses by fingerprint expert Christopher Bradbury," Ian Parry, a senior coroner's officer for Dorset, said.

"A post mortem was carried out after the body was taken to Holly Tree Lodge mortuary.

"Home office pathologist Mr Purdue gave the cause of death as head and trunk injuries."

The inquest was adjourned until November 6 for a pre-inquest review.