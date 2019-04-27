A frank chat with coach Mark Rudan helped change the destiny of Liberato Cacace's Phoenix campaign.

Cacace, who will make his 25th appearance of the season tonight against Perth Glory, has emerged as one of the brightest lights in an impressive Wellington team.

His potential had been evident with some mature displays in a struggling Phoenix team late last season but Rudan wanted more — a lot more, — from the Island Bay product and helped crystallise his focus last June.

"On day one of the pre-season, we had a chat and we were were setting goals, me and him," Cacace told the Herald on Sunday. "[He said] 'I want you to be the best left back in the league'. I thought, 'okay, that's a great target', so I have set my sights on it. It was good because I had never really done it before, setting goals before a season. Doing that made it a great target to have."

Advertisement

Has he reached it? It's hard to think of many left backs who've had a better season, but if he's not quite there yet, he's on his way. He's still a teenager — and was the youngest ever Phoenix player when he made his A-League debut in February 2018 — but has adapted to the pressures of the professional game quicker than most youngsters.

The 18-year-old has been a rock on the left for the Phoenix. Defensively sound, with the pace to cope with most wingers, his positional sense and attacking play have improved appreciably this season, along with his passing and delivery.

And he's kept turning up. Aside from the two games he missed due to clashes with his NCEA exams, Cacace has played 90 minutes of all but one match this season.

It's been a remarkable effort, but the lifelong Napoli fan doesn't get fazed by much.

He's given that impression since he first came on the scene, and demonstrates it again when asked if he gets intimidated when facing high-profile players.

"It's actually the opposite," said Cacace. "I like coming up against the bigger names. I don't feel that pressure, I like it. I don't really care who is up against me; I just play my own game and let them come at me.

"I've always been calm ... I've never been one who always worries about the opponent or the team. I just focus on my own performance and my ability."

A good example came with his performance in the 1-1 draw with Melbourne Victory in February at Eden Park in front of a record Phoenix crowd for a regular-season game.

Cacace credits Rudan with improving his resilience — "I've always physically been strong and tough, but he has helped me became stronger mentally."

The first step came with the Phoenix's infamous pre-season boot camp in Australia, where they were denied food and water for 24 hours and had to complete a series of physical and cognitive challenges.

"That army camp he put us through was a big one — not being able to eat or sleep."

The outgoing Australian coach has also pushed Cacace relentlessly, sensing his potential for growth.

"He's been on my case about my technique and first touch ... I've been working on it every day," said Cacace. "He's always demanding me doing extras after training, or even training when it's a day off."

All the young Kiwis in the Phoenix squad have enjoyed solid seasons but Cacace has probably been less susceptible to the vagaries of form than the others.

"Being able to be consistent, playing week in and week out [is key]," said Cacace. "One week, you can be a superstar, and the next, you could have a shocker and be out of the squad."

He jokes that one of his biggest challenges has been cutting down on carbohydrates to adhere to Rudan's skin fold regime — a touch complicated with his Italian heritage and family background.

"I've eaten less pasta, [not easy] considering my Dad owns an Italian restaurant," said Cacace. "It's about less carbs and looking after my weight."

Cacace has some lofty long-term goals — including making it as a professional in Italy — but he's made the strongest possible start on that path.