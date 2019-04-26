Want to know who the next Beauden Barrett or Kieran Read will be? In his new weekly column for the Herald, schoolboy rugby expert Herschel Fruean singles out the best First XV matches of the weekend, and some rising stars to watch.

Fruean will travel New Zealand looking for the best talent the country has to offer, preview the big games every Friday, provide a wrap of all the results on Saturday, and rank the top 15 First XV teams (based on their performances throughout the season) every Monday morning.

Top pick

On Saturday in Auckland, Tangaroa College are playing for a spot in the 1A First XV against One Tree Hill College.

Tangaroa, coached by Jerry Leaupepe, have been out of the 1A for a few years but now have a team ready to compete at this level.

They have some real star power, too, with second-five Alfred Nonu likely to be in the conversation for selection as a New Zealand Secondary School (NZSS) player.

They also have George Harris (first-five), Miracle Williams (fullback), and Thomas Russo (openside flanker) who could all make a big difference through their leadership and the way they attack, organise, and shut down running play.

Saturday, 27 April 2019: 2.30pm: Tangaroa College v One Tree Hill College (Tangaroa College)



League star set to shine

Slightly earlier, Kelston Boys' High School will have a familiar look about them when they take on Wesley College - with 17 players returning from last year, most of them only Year 12 this year.

Captain and hooker Ray Sua is one to keep a close eye on, as are Zion Tanielu, Kaleb Emile Vaoga, Zyon Maiuu, and rugby league star Naufahu Whyte who is a standout in midfield and has already signed with the Sydney Roosters.

Kelston Boys' High midfielder Naufahu Whyte is also a league star. Photo / Photosport

For Wesley College, you can't miss openside Thor Manase, another potential NZSS player despite the fact that he's only 16 years old. Supremely fit, Manase gets around with ease and makes tackles all day.

He also possesses a very physical running game - something you don't often see in a No 7.

Saturday, 27 April 2019: 12.00pm: Kelston Boys' High School v Wesley College (Kelston Boys' High School)



Anderson leads New Plymouth Boys' charge

Whanganui Collegiate School's Ben Strang is one of the players to watch this weekend. Photo / Stuart Munro

There are two must-see matches on Wednesday in Taranaki.

First up, New Plymouth Boys' High School host Whanganui Collegiate School.

NPBHS have an experienced forward pack, led by Tuterangi Anderson, one of the most promising props in the Chiefs region.

Add to that a physical, hard-working loose trio in Thomas Murray-Edwards, Tom Simpson and George Birkett, who get around the field and stop everything in their way.

In the backline, centre William Guthrie and first-five Jack Parker should be good value.

Whanganui will pin their hopes on No 8 Semi Vodosese, who runs like a winger, while hooker Ben Strang has an impressive work rate and is a strong defender.

Wednesday, 1 May 2019: 12.00pm: New Plymouth Boys' High School v Whanganui Collegiate School (New Plymouth Boys' High School)



Power vs pace

Injured Ruben Love won't be in action for Palmerston North Boys' High against Francis Douglas Memorial College. Photo / Getty

Just up the road there should be very little to choose between Francis Douglas Memorial College and Palmerston North Boys' High School.

Even without Ruben Love, one of the best players in the country who remains a doubt after suffering a neck injury against Auckland Grammar School, Palmerston should be hard to beat.

Talented Lafo Takiari-Ah Ching is expected to return from an ankle injury to slot in at second-five, while tight forwards Nasser Tato, Darius Mafile'o, Feleti Sae Ta'ofu'ou and Harlow Apiata are tough as they come.

What Francis Douglas could lack in power, they more than make up for in pace with rising sevens star Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens pivotal to their attack.

Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens is a returning NZSS player and has already featured for the New Zealand Sevens Development side in Japan this year.

Other potential standouts are openside Josh Hopkins, versatile front-rower Mairenga Laapo and Denzel Sofeni, converted from No 8 to play fullback this year.

Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens is key to Francis Douglas' attack. Photo / Getty

Wednesday, 1 May 2019: 12.00pm: Francis Douglas Memorial College v Palmerston North Boys' High School (Francis Douglas Memorial College)