Calls for a Steven Adams trade have grown louder in the wake of the Oklahoma City Thunder's Western Conference playoffs loss.

Leading by 15 points with six minutes to play, the Thunder looked assured of keeping their season alive, but a furious Portland Trail Blazers comeback was capped off by a miraculous deep three-pointer from Damian Lillard, giving Portland a 118-115 victory and a 4-1 series victory.

Adams had 10 points, four rebounds, two assists and three blocks, but missed most of the final quarter due to foul trouble and match-up problems.

Some fans have since taken to Twitter demanding an Adams trade, questioning the Kiwi's performance this season.

Advertisement

"Sad to say, but it may be time to move on from Steven Adams. He makes too much money for what he's giving you out there, and the only way to really improve the roster is by sending him out. He didn't even play in crunch time because it was better to have Grant out there," one fan wrote.

"OKC gotta (sic) trade steven Adams, where was he this whole series?" posted another.

Sad to say, but it may be time to move on from Steven Adams. He makes too much money for what he's giving you out there, and the only way to really improve the roster is by sending him out. He didn't even play in crunch time because it was better to have Grant out there. — Thunder Related (@ThunderRelated) April 24, 2019

Okc need to put steven adams in a trade finder and get the best shooter they can find and pay noel — Ineed$ (@285IVE) April 24, 2019

OKC gotta trade steven adams, where was he this whole series? — 🚀 (@rocketboyjay) April 24, 2019

Steven Adams let me down more than anyone tho, dude was a complete non factor — raptors supporter (@_washedlikemelo) April 24, 2019

As an okc fan, I love Steven Adams as much as everyone else, but I think a great trade this offseason would be

Adams, Ferguson for Kevin Love — JB2.0 (@Highley24) April 23, 2019

Adams was first tipped to be traded yesterday when an acclaimed American sports journalist slammed the Kiwi big man's season as 'disappointing'.

Bill Simmons along with fellow journalist Ryen Russillo reviewed the side's predicament on the Bill Simmons Podcast.

"The guy they are going to have to trade is Adams who has been really, really disappointing … not only in this series but down the stretch too," Simmons said.

Steven Adams shoots the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers. Photo / Getty

"This is a series where he is by far the best big man and he's not really having an impact on it. I've seen nothing from him this series.

"I don't know what kind of physical shape he's in but that's the way they have to think. Adams is probably the fall guy coming out of this because they are not going to break up Russell Westbrook and Paul George."

Simmons still believed Adams would be an attractive buy for another franchise, however, with the Kiwi's leadership and team-first attitude often hailed as one of the best in the NBA.