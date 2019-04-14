A couple of years ago he said he was done with golf. Today, Tiger Woods claimed his 15th major and fifth victory at the Masters.

13 years since his last win at Augusta, Woods turned back the clock to win his first major since the 2008 US Open to complete a remarkable comeback following several back surgeries.

The 43-year-old, who first won the Masters in 1997, finished the tournament at 13-under to win by one shot over fellow Americans Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka.

He's now three major victories away from Jack Nicklaus, the all-time major wins leader.

Nicklaus won the Masters six times.

Woods held a share of the lead for stretches during the final round but didn't take the outright lead until a birdie at the 15th hole. That turned into a two-shot lead a hole later when he picked up another shot at the par three 16th.

He carried the two-lead right up until the 18th green when he finished with a bogey, which happened to be a similar tap-in to when he claimed his first ever major at the 1997 Masters.

Woods finished with a two-under 70.

More to come...