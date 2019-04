Tiger Woods has turned back the clock and won the 2019 US Masters - his first major win in 11 years.

Back nine awaits

We're onto the back nine at Augusta - and Tiger Woods in right in the mix.

Woods sits at 12-under par with nine holes to play at the Masters, one shot behind leader Francesco Molinari.

Tony Finau and Brooks Koepka remain just a shot behind Woods, with Ian Poulter at 10-under, where he is joined by the big mover of the morning so far, Patrick Cantlay, who is four-under through 10 holes to move into a share of fifth, three shots behind Molinari.

Woods closes gap

A rare bogey by Francesco Molinari - his first in 49 holes - on the seventh hole has made the Masters a close race once more. While Molinari got the shot right back a hole later, Tiger Woods took the opportunity to make a move as well, coming back within one shot, at 12-under par. Tonu Finau and Ian Poulter sit at 11-under.

Molinari's 49-hole streak was just one shy of matching the longest streak of holes without a bogey in a single Masters.

Molinari opens up lead

Steady Francesco Molinari has made par on his first five holes and now has a three-shot lead during the final round of the Masters.

Tiger Woods briefly pulled one shot behind Molinari after a birdie on No. 3, but fell back to three behind after bogeys on Nos. 4 and 5.

Tony Finau, who is playing in the final group with Molinari and Woods, also bogeyed No. 5. Finau, Woods and Brooks Koepka are all three shots back.

Patrick Cantlay and Ian Poulter are four shots back.

Hole in one

Bryson DeChambeau has made a hole-on-one on No. 16 in the final round at the Masters.

DeChambeau was one of the co-leaders after Thursday's first round after shooting a 66, but fell way off the pace with a 75 and 73 over the next two days.

His shot on the 170-yard hole hit the green well to the right of the hole, but had some backspin and slowly rolled left until it fell into the cup.

It's DeChambeau's first hole-in-one on tour.

The tournament's final group — Francesco Molinari, Tony Finau and Tiger Woods — teed off at 1:20 a.m NZT. All of them made par on the first hole.

A race against rain

The final round of the Masters will be a race against the rain.

A powerful line of thunderstorms has swept across the South over the past few days and the rain has already made it to the outskirts of Atlanta, which is approximately 145 miles to the west of Augusta.

Conditions on Monday morning at Augusta National weren't bad, with overcast skies and relatively calm winds.

But the weather is forecast to deteriorate as the day progresses, with wind building and a line of storms approaching by mid-afternoon. The leaders — Francesco Molinari, Tony Finau and Tiger Woods — are scheduled to tee off shortly.

Molinari has a two-shot lead over Finau and Woods at 13-under 203.

Tiger on the prowl

Tiger Woods waking up early Sunday morning to play the final round of the Masters ordinarily would mean he is at the bottom of the leaderboard.

That wasn't the case this year.

Francesco Molinari takes a two-shot lead over Woods and Tony Finau into a first-ever Monday morning start — threesomes off the first and 10th tees — with hopes of finishing the Masters ahead of severe storms in the forecast.

Floodlights cast shadows on the practice range as players warmed up in darkness. Woods, trying to end 14 years without a green jacket, said he would be up by 4 a.m. to start stretching a body that has been slowed by four back surgeries.

Woods, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson were among 10 players within five of the lead.