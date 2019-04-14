Israel Adesanya is the UFC's new interim middleweight champion after a violent unanimous decision win over American Kelvin Gastelum in Atlanta.

A dominant fifth round performance from Adesanya saw him clinch the fight, with each judge scoring the fight 48-46.

The pair met with the interim belt on the line as a result of events in February.

Gastelum was scheduled to challenge for the middleweight title against Australian champion Robert Whittaker in Melbourne in February. However, Whittaker was forced to withdraw the morning of the bout after being rushed to hospital with a hernia. On the same card, Adesanya beat Brazilian legend Anderson Silva in a No 1 contender's match.

Booking an interim bout while Whittaker works towards his return later this year allows the UFC to honour both title shots without making one of the athletes wait.

It was a slow start for Adesanya, who looked to feel out Gastelum in the opening round. The American closed the distance extremely well to open the bout and was much more aggressive.

The second round was a different story as Adesanya began to fire. Peppering Gastelum's leading leg with kicks and launching head kick after head kick, it began to open holes in the American's guard. The Kiwi planted several good shots in the round, one sending Gastelum to the floor.

Losing the striking game, Gastelum began to search for a takedown.

It was during the third round when Adesanya scurried away after being taken down that Gastelum got the look in his eyes - the look of a man who underestimated his opponent.

But Gastelum had a few surprises of his own. In the fourth round he was able to connect with a head kick that rocked the Kiwi.

It was the highlight of a strong fourth round from the American which brought him well and truly back into the fight.

Everything was on the line in the fifth and final round; one that was sure to test the engine of each fighter.

But the final round was all Adesanya. Unlucky not to get a stoppage, he floored Gastelum a number of times and dominated the round to take the win and leave Atlanta with gold around his waist.

Adesanya is expected to go on to fight Kiwi-born middleweight champion Whittaker when he was back to full health, which was expected to be around August.