A North Shore woman claims she was kicked out of the Albany Stadium Pool's spa for wearing an 'inappropriate' bikini.

Yvette Harvie-Salter was at the pool on Saturday to use the adults-only spa and sauna with her partner when she was approached by the duty manager, who pulled her aside for a "private conversation".

Told that the bikini she had been wearing for the past few months at the pool was not appropriate, Harvie-Salter was asked the leave.

"I just got kicked out of Albany Stadium Pool in the rudest, most unprofessional way," the 26-year-old posted to Facebook. "Apparently, the bikini I was wearing and have been wearing at the same pool for the past few months is not appropriate.

"Her exact words were that it's not a "rule" but a few of the mums have complained about it so I have to wear something more conservative.

Harvie-Salter added that she had been going to the pool up to three times a week wearing the same bikini and said it was disappointing that staff chose to support those who had complained.

She also said that when she requested a refund upon leaving, reception staff laughed about the incident.

"Almost every day I'm there, a child s**** in the pool and it gets closed, I find that offensive. The same mothers ignore or scream at their children, I find that offensive," she wrote.

"When I tried to address management to get my money back, they all literally laughed about it, I find THAT offensive."

Head of active recreation at Auckland Council Rob McGee told Stuff that he was disappointed by the staff's actions.

"On behalf of the lifeguard who spoke to the customer and the team at Albany, I would like to offer a sincere apology to the customer," McGee said.

"We are sorry she was made to feel uncomfortable, and the lifeguard who passed on the feedback from other pool users now realises this wasn't the right thing to do.

"She was never asked to leave, however, we understand her decision.

"We will be contacting the customer directly to apologise and ensure she knows she is welcome back anytime."