Another high profile female golfer has been caught up in 'body shaming' outrage, after comments made about Kiwi star Lydia Ko's weight resulted in severe social media backlash.

US golfing personality Paige Spiranac was criticised by social media users for posting a video on her Youtube channel sharing her difficult weight-loss journey. The comments followed soon after golfing great Juli Inkster was slammed by fans for saying Ko needed to put on weight at the ANA Inspiration.

Inkster has since downplayed her comments, saying she was kidding with the Kiwi star - something they did "all the time".

Inkster copped criticism on social media when she said that Ko "looked like she needed to go to the buffet counter" while speaking with Karen Stupples live on air.

"We all want to see five more pounds on Lydia," agreed Stupples.

"She can have five of mine," responded Inkster.

"That's one thing I'm an all-star at and that's eating."

Omg I can’t believe that @JuliInkster just said that #lydiako needs to hit up the buffet & #judyrankin just said she needs to put on 5 more pounds. So much for the #driveon message from @LPGA #wow #unbelievable — Penny Jacko (@PAAJacko) April 5, 2019

@JuliInkster your comment that Lydia Ko should “step up to the buffet” was disgusting - so much for accepting people for who they are , body image, and women’s self esteem. You call yourself a leader? Amazing I have to you this ,you dinosaur! — Christopher Bilyk (@ChefChrisBilyk) April 5, 2019

Inkster has since spoken out on Twitter after her comments were slammed as "disgusting," claiming it was all "in fun".

"I kid her all the time," Inkster wrote "Don't take thing [sic] so seriously..We r [sic] a family out here. We care for each other."

It was in fun . I kid her all the time ... don’t take thing so seriously .. We r a family out here . We Care for each other . — Juli Inkster (@JuliInkster) April 6, 2019

As the Ko controversy continued, Spiranac was also the victim of a 'body shaming' incident.

The video of Spiranac talking about her journey with weight and what she eats to stay toned was criticised as being against female equality, while some users made body shaming comments.

"I like how you are for woman equality. But selling it on the back of having to be sexy isn't something I want me [sic] 4 yr old daughter to look up too," one user posted.

I like how you are for woman equality. But selling it on the back of having to be sexy isn't something I want me 4 yr old daughter to look up too... — Kody Walker (@kfw14) April 6, 2019

"[Paige Spiranac] am a little disappointed with your look. Lose the glasses and 5-10 lbs. I watch to see you not your golf instruction. I have told many of my friends (male) of you. My advise [sic] take it or leave it. Still love your look," another wrote.

@PaigeSpiranac just saw a brief bit of video on Youtube. I am a little disappointed with your look. Lose the glasses and 5-10 lbs. I watch to see you not your golf instruction. I have told many of my friends (male) of you. My advise take it or leave it. Still love your look — Carl Natalina (@cnatalina) April 5, 2019

Spiranac has since responded to the comments on Twitter, touching on the effects such criticism can have.

"I lose weight, I'm told I'm too skinny. I gain weight, I'm told I'm too fat. I don't wear makeup, I'm told I look sick. I wear makeup, I'm told natural is better. I could go on and on. So I've basically learned to not give a [s***]. But maybe think twice before criticising someone," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Ko continued her slide down the ANA leaderboard, the first major of the year, with a lacklustre third round.

The former world No. 1 shot a two-over 74 for a three-over total, sitting in a tie for 47th.

Ko Jin-young leads the tournament at eight-under, by a shot from fellow Korean In-Kyung Kim.