American golfing great Juli Inkster has been slammed by fans on social media for 'body shaming' Lydia Ko at the ANA Inspiration.

Inkster said that Ko "looks like she needs to go to the buffet counter a little bit" when speaking with Karen Stupples live on air.

"We all want to see five more pounds on Lydia," agreed Stupples.

"She can have five of mine," responded Inkster.

"That's one thing I'm an all-star at and that's eating."

However, the comments didn't go down well with fans who took to social media to express their anger.

"[Juli Inkster] your comment that Lydia Ko should "step up to the buffet" was disgusting - so much for accepting people for who they are, body image, and women's self esteem. You call yourself a leader? You dinosaur!" one user posted.

"I think it's awful that [Juli Inkster] is allowed to talk about [Lydia Ko] and her weight live on air. To say that she should hit up a buffet and put on 5 pounds sets the lpga [and] their #driveon message way back. No wonder some women have image issues," wrote another.

Ko dropped down the leaderboard at the first major of the year, shooting a three-over 75 to drop to one-over through two rounds.

She now sits in a tie for 28th, nine shots off the lead held by In-Kyung Kim, who carded the round of the day with a seven-under 65.