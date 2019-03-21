A speedway driver is in a critical condition after a crash at Auckland's Western Springs last weekend.

Stuart Marshall was taken to Auckland City Hospital on March 16 after he was injured during a Formula 2 race.

Chairman of Regional Facilities Auckland, Andrew Barnes, said there had been a "very serious accident" leaving a man in a medically-induced coma.

"The accident occurred on turn three," Stuff reported Barnes saying at an Auckland Council Finance and Performance committee meeting on Wednesday.



"I understand in the workshop with council towards the end of last year, this was raised by at least one driver who expressed some concern about the tightness of turns one and three and the ability of the more powerful cars to operate on that circuit."

An investigation into the incident was underway and a report from Speedway New Zealand was expected shortly, Barnes said.

"Obviously, if that raises serious health and safety issues around the speedway, we will have to address those.

"In the event, that is a discussion for council at a later stage with regard to the way forward for speedway. If indeed it comes out that there needs to be some work at speedway done, we estimate it will be in the millions [of dollars] if we have to do work."

Last Saturday was set to be the final night of Speedway ever held at the Western Springs, before Auckland Council bosses struck a last-minute deal with promoter Bill Buckley for a one year extension at the venue.