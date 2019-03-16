TJ Perenara has sent a heartfelt message of support to the Muslim community in the wake of the terror attack in Christchurch.

On Friday night, the Hurricanes halfback put his side's draw with the Chiefs into perspective, then last night took to social media to express deep feelings about the wider issues surrounding the shooting, which has killed 49 people.

In his post on Instagram, the 27-year-old reveals he sat and comforted a crying Muslim woman at the airport on Saturday morning, and says it might be time for some "uncomfortable conversations" about why their community is being targeted.

He says while it might have felt like everyone was at risk, he believes not all were in that category, though that everyone should be responsible in taking ownership of "who we are as a country".

After the Hurricanes draw with the Chiefs on Friday night, Perenara said:

"Regardless of how that result went, that wouldn't have been the most important part of my day and I don't think anyone in this circle or in this country would say that this was the most important thing today, and that comes from a very competitive person who would do pretty much anything to win," Perenara told media after the match.

"My mind was on the game when I was in the game, but today was bigger than rugby."