The Chiefs are going back to where it all began when they run out to face the Hurricanes on Friday night.

The winless side will look for some inspiration from their 1996 side in a heritage jersey.

The Chiefs finished sixth in the inaugural Super 12 season with six wins from their 11 matches. They were captained by Richard Turner and featured the likes of Frank Bunce, Walter Little, Ian Jones and All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster play first five-eighth.

Chiefs fans will be able to purchase their very own uniquely numbered 1996 heritage jersey - for $199.99. Each jersey will feature a different number from 1 to 300.

Advertisement

The unique jersey is more than twice the price of the current Crusaders jersey, which is on sale.

The extra kicker for those keen Chiefs fans - you need to spend $200 to get free shipping.