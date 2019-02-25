Former All Black and Taranaki rugby stalwart Ian Eliason has passed away.

The 73-year-old played in 19 games for the All Blacks at lock, though no test matches, and was a life member and former president of the Taranaki union.

Eliason holds the New Zealand provincial record (with Canterbury's Fergie McCormick) of 222 first class games, having debuted as an 18-year-old in 1964 and playing through until 1981.

He had the unique distinction of both his 100th and 200th games for Taranaki being internationals – against England in 1973, won 6-3, and against Italy in 1980, won 30-9.

Taranaki Rugby chairman, Lindsay Thomson, said it was an incredibly sad day for Taranaki and New Zealand rugby, remembering Eliason as a "humble passionate rugby ambassador who will be greatly missed but fondly remembered".

He was selected on the 1972-73 All Black tour of Britain and France and appeared in 19 matches.

In 2009 rugby photographer, Peter Bush, in his book "A Life in Focus" singled out Eliason as the man he believed most epitomised what it means to wear the All Black jersey.

"He, to me, was the warmest, friendliest, and I still think he stood for what an All Black, if you came from a lesser province, was all about."