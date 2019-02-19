David Tua is taking on one of his "toughest" challenges in the ring.

The Kiwi boxing legend has shared his journey while getting a pe'a (a traditional Samoan 'tatau' from the waist to the knees) in a boxing ring.

Tua posted a series of photos of himself undergoing the painful process on Instagram.

One caption read: "THE TOUGHEST 1ST ROUND... STAY FAITHFULL... STAY HAPPY #LIAIFAIVA MVOA."

Even former opponent turned friend Shane Cameron dropped by to support the former heavyweight boxer in the ring.

"Really lovely for Shane Cameron to drop by, support and slightly distract my darling with an interesting boxing video lol...Malo Shane," said another post.

Samoan males with a Pe'a are traditionally called Soga'imiti and are respected for their courage.

The word tattoo is believed to have originated from the Samoan word 'tatau'.

Tua finished his boxing career with a record of 52-5-2 (43 by KO) and is one of the most prolific knockout artists in the history of the sport.