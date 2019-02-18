An intimate video of Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and former popstar girlfirned Nicole Scherzinger has been leaked online, according to reports.

The pair previously dated between 2007 and 2015 after meeting at an MTV awards ceremony 12 years ago.

According to the Sun the former Pussycat Dolls singer was upset that the two-and-a-half minute clip, shot on a phone, had been leaked.

It has reportedly been viewed at least 500,000 times since it was first shared online.

"Nicole will be heartbroken that such footage has found its way online," a friend told The Sun.

"It was never intended for the public domain."