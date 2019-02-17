The Warriors could face scrutiny over an attempt to lure Parramatta's Dylan Brown on a $3 million deal, according to reports.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports the Warriors made an offer to the play-maker in November which, if accepted, would have put the teenager on the richest contract for a player yet to feature in first grade.

However, the Warriors' bid is likely to draw the governing body's attention, given he is contracted to the Eels until the end of 2020.

"In response to recent speculation about Dylan Brown, the Parramatta Eels Club can confirm Dylan is under contract to our Club until the end of the 2020 season," the Eels said in a statement at the time.

Under NRL anti-tampering rules, clubs can only talk with players from other teams on November 1 the year before their contract expires.

The Sydney Morning Herald says they have a copy of the contract, which proposes to make Brown a Warrior until the end of 2025.

He's expected to stay at Parramatta.

"We approached [Brown] on the understanding he was off contract at the end of 2019, which we're entitled to do," Warriors CEO Cameron George told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"It was later cleared up [by his agent] that he had a variation [in his Parramatta contract] that committed him until 2020 and that was it."

Brown is yet to play first grade but in July debuted for Parramatta's feeder club Wentworthville, making five appearances in the Intrust Super Premiership this season under the tutelage of former Magpies head coach and new Warriors assistant coach Nathan Cayless.