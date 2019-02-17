New Zealands Ryan Fox has won his maiden European Tour event in dominant fashion by beating Spains Adrian Otaegui 3&2 in the championship final of the World Super 6 Perth this evening.



After 79 starts on tour, Fox earns a year exemption on the European Tour for 2020 along with a handsome paycheque of AUD $245,413.



It was a well-deserved victory for the 32-year-old who didnt lose a single hole or record a bogey all day. This result will excite Kiwis ahead of the 100th New Zealand Open in under two weeks time.



"Ive been close a couple of times and its certainly nice to get one over the line today and in a place I hold pretty special. Ive played a lot of golf here and have always enjoyed myself," smiled Fox.



"Im happy, I played great this afternoon and I felt under the most control I have in all the matches so far, so its nice to finish in style."



"Its just starting to sink in and it feels surreal," said Fox who now turns his focus to his home country.



"I always love going down to Queenstown, its one of my favourite places in the world and I will give it my best and if not, it would be nice to have another Kiwi win the 100th New Zealand Open."



The world number 85 has come agonisingly close in the past after losing the Irish Open in a crazy playoff against Russel Knox last year, so this will be truly rewarding for New Zealands best male golfer.



It was a good day for New Zealand Golf with three players making it through to the quarter-finals which included Ben Campbell and Gareth Paddison who also impressed in Perth this week.



Both Campbell and Paddison couldnt progress past the quarter-finals, but they will be pleased with their week and will also look to carry their form through to the 100th New Zealand Open in Queenstown.



- This story has been automatically published using a media release from Golf NZ