Expat New Zealand trainer Chris Waller will have six runners in the Gr.2 The Star Apollo Stakes (1400m) at Randwick today, including glamour mare Winx and Group One winners Patrick Erin and Unforgotten.

While Winx is expected to continue her winning ways today, Waller said the race is also a good stepping stone for his other runners.

New Zealand-bred galloper Patrick Erin broke through at elite level last year when winning the Gr.1 Metropolitan (2400m) and is being set on a cups path this year.

"He is a very good stayer and he will be getting home well over the last 200m," Waller said.

Advertisement

"He is on a path towards the BMW (Gr.1, 2400m), I would say he will almost definitely head on a Sydney Cup (Gr.1, 3200m) path following that and then we will be looking at the Melbourne Cup (Gr.1, 3200m) in the spring with him, all going to plan."

New Zealand Bloodstock graduate Unforgotten will also line-up in the race.

"She has come back very well and should be in for a good autumn and in normal years you would say she would be a genuine chance of winning the race, so don't discount her," Waller said.

Waller, who purchased Unforgotten out of Curraghmore's 2016 New Zealand Bloodstock Premier Yearling Sale draft for $360,000, is hoping she can gain a berth into the All Star Mile (1600m), along with stablemate Egg Tart.

"Unforgotten and Egg Tart shouldn't be discounted in the All Star Mile and we would be hoping with one of these two horses that we pick up a wild card should we decide to head down that path," he said."If not, obvious races like the Doncaster which carries Group One status is a little more important for them."

● Cambridge jockey Matt Cameron thinks he has a very good chance of adding another black-type victory to his tally at Ellerslie today when he rides Mongolian Marshal in the Gr.2 Coca-Cola Avondale Cup (2400m).

The in-form hoop will be reunited with the four-year-old gelding after Sydney-based jockey James McDonald rode him in his last-start runner-up effort in the Karaka Cup (2200m) at Ellerslie last month.

Cameron won the Gr.3 Waikato Cup (2400m) aboard the son of High Chaparral in December and is hoping for a repeat performance today.

"He is a model of consistency, he always seems to be in the first three," Cameron said.

"His last start was a super run and he's really finding the line. He has got a bit of a wide draw (barrier 13) to contend with, but he's a horse that can jump and put himself on the pace.

"He's got a brilliant turn of foot, so if we can wait for as long as possible and produce him at the right time he should be hitting the line well."

Mongolian Marshal will carry 54.5kg and Cameron thinks his charge is well placed in the weights, with Chance to Dance and Five to Midnight carrying 59kg.

"The two older horses above him have got to carry weight and the ones below him are carrying a couple of kilos less than him, but I think he comes into the weights perfectly considering his form and the cups races he has won," Cameron said. "54.5kg is no problem at all. I have been riding at 53kg the last few weeks and I'm 53kg on Rocanto for Stephen Marsh on the weekend, so my weight is really good."

Cameron is bullish about Rocanto's chances today in the Dunstan Feeds 1200 and rates him as one of his better rides on the day, outside Mongolian Marshal in the Avondale Cup and Cutadeel in the Avondale Guineas.

"I like Rocanto, he's dropping back in grade and has got a light weight," Cameron said. "I think he is ready to pounce and ready to go a better race than what he has been."

●Graeme Rogerson thinks a lot of three-year-old gelding More Wonder, so much so that he is thinking of setting him the ultimate challenge, a clash with Winx in the autumn.

The son of Mossman has shown a lot of promise at elite level this season and Rogerson, who trains the gelding in partnership with wife Debbie and granddaughter Bailey, believes he is talented enough to break through at that level this term.

More Wonder continued his preparation at the Cambridge trials on Tuesday, where he won his 1200m heat effortlessly by four lengths.

Another Team Rogerson-trained three-year-old who is on an NZ Derby path is Masetto.

The Cape Blanco gelding will have one final hit-out in the Gr.2 Avondale Guineas (2100m) at Ellerslie today and Rogerson thinks his charge will be competitive.

- NZ Racing Desk