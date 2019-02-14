White Ferns coach Haidee Tiffen will not be with the side when it takes on Australia in a three-match series next month.

Tiffen has requested a leave of absence in the wake of a NZ Cricket World T20 campaign review which recommended all coaching and support staff roles be advertised at the completion of their contract periods.

NZ Cricket has supported Tiffen's request and has appointed High Performance coach Bob Carter to act as the interim coach in her absence.

Tiffen said given the nature of the recent review it was in the team's best interests that she remained behind when the Ferns depart for Australia on February 18.

Advertisement

"I just want to do what's best for the team," she said.

"The review was fairly confronting and challenging and I can't really imagine being in the right frame of mind to help this side during the upcoming Rose Bowl series.

"I love the players; I love the team and I love the job – but for everyone's sake I think this is the best course of action at the moment."

Head of High Performance Bryan Stronach said NZ Cricket accepted Tiffen's request and would provide support for her during what was clearly a stressful time.

"The high performance environment is an extremely challenging one and the most important thing we can do right now is make sure we support Haidee," he said.

"We totally respect her position and will work through this with her."

Stronach said Tiffen would remain on her contract until its expiry date of July 31, and had been encouraged to reapply for the position.