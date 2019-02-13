Tennis star Eugenie Bouchard has joked that some voodoo magic is at play following a plethora of withdraws from the Qatar Open.

Former world number one Karolina Pliskova pulled out of the event overnight, becoming the fifth top-20 player to withdraw from the tournament with injury or illness.

The second seed joins Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki, Ash Barty and Caroline Garcia as the high profile players forced out.

Pliskova said she has never felt this way before and feels her body is not ready.

"I have never felt actually this way. It's normal that you are tired, of course, when you are travelling and playing a lot of matches.

"But I just feel somehow my body is not ready, I had a temperature for a few days.

"I don't have any neck pain or something, but I just feel overall like super tired, and my muscles are just hurting from the morning without even doing anything.

"So I'm just not able to compete 100% today."

Fan favourite Bouchard, who lost in qualifying, pondered on Twitter whether it is something to do with "voodoo".