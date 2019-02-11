Stuart Duff has gone back to back at the New Zealand Seniors to win at his home course of Hastings Golf Club this weekend.



With rounds of 72, 71 and 71 Duff ended the week four shots ahead of Michael Barltrop who was neck and neck with him with just three holes remaining before the local pulled away.



Duff ended Barltrops hopes with a clinical birdie on the 17th hole to give him a stress-free walk down the final fairway after another great week at our most popular event of the year.



Local galleries flocked to the Hastings Golf Club which was in pristine condition to see a slice of history and prove the strength of senior golf here in New Zealand.



Craig Newman and Anthony Chettleburgh completed the week in a tie for third place while your winners of each category are as seen below:



50-54: Craig Newman



55-59: Stu Duff



60-64: Michael Barltrop



65-69: Gordon Claney (Aust)



70+ Rodney Barltrop



Full leaderboard here

