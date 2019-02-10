Black Caps batting coach Craig McMillan will step down after this year's ICC Cricket World Cup in England and Wales.

After almost five years in the role, McMillan said the time was right to move on when his contract ends at the conclusion of the tournament in June and July.

"It's been an amazing experience and one I've immensely enjoyed," McMillan said.

"To help coach the national team on the world stage has been a real honour and I feel incredibly lucky to have worked with so many good people and in such a great environment.

"I'd like to thank everyone at NZC and the Black Caps, along with my friends and family for all their support through the ups and the downs.

"I'll certainly miss the job, but I'm excited to pursue some other coaching opportunities and of course spend some more time at home with the family."

The former New Zealand international was hired by Mike Hesson in 2014 and has contributed to a period of unprecedented success for the Black Caps.

McMillan points to the 2015 World Cup and his work with the batsmen as highlights of his tenure.

"To be involved in such an incredible World Cup on home soil and see the way the country embraced the team was really special.

"It's been a privilege to be able to work with the likes of Brendon McCullum, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor day-in and day-out and to see the records they've accomplished has been very satisfying; as has the development of younger players like Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls."