Kiwi snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has claimed a world title after the slopestyle final was cancelled due to poor weather in Park City, USA today.

She becomes the first New Zealand snowboarder or skiier to claim a world title.

The 17-year-old won X-Games gold last month.

The Olympic bronze medallist won silver in the same event at the world championships two years ago.

Sadowski-Synnott was set to run as the top qualifier in the final after a score of 91.75 in qualifying. High winds on the course saw several delays before the event was cancelled completely.

It follows her gold in the event at the X Games last month, silver in the big air at the same competition, and bronze at last year's Winter Olympics - a performance which broke New Zealand's 26-year medal drought at the event.

Silje Norendal of Norway claimed the silver with Olympic champion Jamie Anderson taking the bronze.

