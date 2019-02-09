By Christopher Reive in Melbourne

The "people's main event" has become the official main event at UFC 234 in Melbourne after middleweight champion Robert Whittaker was forced to withdraw from the card with a hernia.

The Kiwi-born Whittaker was scheduled to fight American Kelvin Gastelum over five rounds today at Rod Laver Arena, but the fight has been pulled from the card.

Taking its place at the top of the bill will be the former co-main event between Kiwi phenom Israel Adesanya and Brazilian legend Anderson Silva.

Elevated to the co-main is the lightweight matchup between Albuquerque action hero Lando Vannata and surging Brazilian Marcos Mariano.

Despite being elevated to the main event, Adesanya's bout will remain a three-round fight.

This is the second time in 12 months that Whittaker has had to withdraw from a title defence on home soil, after injury forced him out of the card at ufc 221 in Perth last February.

ESPN first reported the news and said Whittaker's withdrawal was not a result of weight cutting issues.

"He was taken to hospital and diagnosed with a hernia," ESPN reporter Brett Okamoto revealed. "It wasn't a weight-cutting related issue or anything like that, it's just a very unfortunate hernia issue which may even require a procedure."

UFC President Dana White later confirmed the 28-year-old would be undertaking surgery today.

According to source very close to Robert Whittaker here’s what happened: He started getting abdominal cramps and bloating late last night. Then vomiting started at about 10pm. He was taken to hospital at about 2am and has had a series of tests and scans and is now in surgery. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 9, 2019

BREAKING NEWS: Robert Whittaker is OUT of his #UFC234 title defence against Kelvin Gastelum with a hernia in his abdomen, per @bokamotoESPN



The ailment was diagnosed late last night, Australian time. Absolutely gutting for ‘Bobby Knuckles.’ pic.twitter.com/7qPZoMZjys — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) February 9, 2019

Here is the new UFC 234 lineup. Absolutely gutted for Robert Whittaker. Man. pic.twitter.com/hv2rEPjifF — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 9, 2019

The Sydney-based star has experienced a horror run of injuries and illness throughout his career, including a gruesome abscess infection which forced him to pull out of UFC 221 in 2018.

I was literally just talking about Robert Whittaker’s inability to stay healthy is the reason why he isn’t recognized as a top fighter. And then...he’s out on the morning of the fight with a hernia. Dude. Wtf. — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) February 9, 2019

Was Robert Whittaker helping a friend move the night before a title fight? This is so bizarre. — RJ Clifford (@RJcliffordMMA) February 9, 2019

Due to change in the main event, customers may request a full refund of their purchased tickets at the point of sale.