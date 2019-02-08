Paul Gallen made light work of former NRL star John Hopoate as he ended the main event bout halfway through the second round.

The fight didn't exactly live up to the billing, but the sheer brutality of the knockout was enough to make it worth it.

Gallen predicted he would end the fight early and he delivered on his promise.

After a less than impressive opening round, Gallen got on top in the second round when he had Hopoate in the corner and landed a huge left hook that stunned the former NRL star.

After the devastating punch found it's place onto his chin, Gallen delivered three more hellacious hooks to a defenseless Hopoate before the ref stepped in.

As the ref waved the fight off, Hopoate went down like a tree in the woods and hit the canvas face first. Gallen was quick to check in on his opponent before celebrating the victory.

After having his hand raised, Gallen spoke and was asked what's next in the ring and he decided to call out Sonny Bill Williams.

"When I knew I had him I looked at the ref to stop punching, I had to do what I had to do," Gallen said.

"I feel like I'm getting better, I'm looking forward to getting back to the footy, I'll maybe have one more fight at the end of the year.

Paul Gallen knocks out John Hopoate during the Star of the Ring III Charity Fight Night. Photo / Getty

"Hoppa is known as a bad guy but I know the bloke, he's made mistakes but he's only ever been a gentleman to me.

"The last couple of weeks have got personal but I'm happy to shake his hand now, I've only got respect for him."

Despite the bad blood between the duo in the lead up to the fight, culminating in Gallen putthing his hand around Hopoate's throat at the weigh-in.

The two men showed their respect for one another with Gallen entering his opponents dressing rooms following the fight and congratulating him on his career.

