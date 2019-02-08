Oklahoma City Thunder centre Steven Adams has subtly stolen the show after videobombing his teammates' NBA All-Star selection announcement.

Russell Westbrook and Paul George were accepting their awards during a special presentation before the franchise's game against the Memphis Grizzlies - but Adams had other plans.

As they were being honoured Adams warmed up in camera shot behind the pair in his exercise bands, giving viewers a cheeky dab and dance.

The Thunder went onto win the match against the Grizzlies 117-95.

Adams is known for his quirky behaviour and comedic relationship with the media.

During pre-season he was asked by Oklahoma media if he puts on a performance each time he fronted the camera.

"I'm quite an awkward guy," Adams responded. "It's a weird situation, especially to ask someone how they personally act when they're up on stage. It's a different sort of thing.

"I'm just an awkward guy, let's leave it at that."

Asked if he had any plans to incorporate a three-point shot into his arsenal, the big Kiwi sat almost in disbelief at the question.

"Shoot a three? No, absolutely not," Adams said. "I don't want to lose my job."

Some people believed Adams would have been a worthy companion for George and Westbrook at the All-Star game, but he couldn't crack a tough Western Conference team.

He also would have had no qualms about missing out, telling ESPN last month that he would quite enjoy being able to take a break during the All-Star festivities.

"I do like my All-Star break mate - it's a tough season," Adams said.

"I think a lot of people would like to see me there - it'll be really big for New Zealand in that aspect.

"But if I'm being selfish mate, yeah I'd probably like a wee break."