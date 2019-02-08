Follow live updates of the second Twenty20 between the White Ferns and India.











The White Ferns caused a massive Indian collapse to claim a superb win in their Twenty20 series opener.

Chasing 160 for victory, India were cruising at 102-1 halfway through the 12th over, but an Amelia Kerr breakthrough and a Lea Tahuhu barrage sparked a meltdown, and they were eventually rolled for 136.

Kerr took the big wicket of Smriti Mandhana, the batswoman who had given New Zealand so many problems in the ODI series. She again was in excellent touch to begin India's chase, blasting ten boundaries in 58 off 34 balls, while fellow young star Jemimah Rodrigues compiled a 33-ball 39 as the pair added a record-tying 98 for the second wicket.

However, just as all looked lost, Kerr had Mandhana caught in the deep; Hannah Rowe holding onto a smart catch, before Tahuhu drew three consecutive loose shots to rip through the middle order. Rodrigues flayed at a ball outside off and got an edge through to Katey Martin behind the stumps, and two overs later, two more wickets fell to the seamer, with Kerr claiming two catches.

From 102-1, India were 111-5, and suddenly their chase looked daunting again, after the White Ferns had set a strong total.

Sophie Devine led the way with 62 from 48 balls, getting support in a third-wicket partnership of 69 with captain Amy Satterthwaite, who made 33 off 27. However, when both departed in quick succession, the Ferns still needed some late firepower, and Martin provided it, smoking 27 off 14 balls to set up a quality chase.

It looked all too easy for India, and even when Tahuhu put them in trouble, they still had Harmanpreet Kaur at the crease, and the White Ferns were well aware of what she could do.

After all, she was the woman who practically doomed New Zealand's chances at the Twenty20 World Cup, cracking a record 103 from 51 balls in a win that left the Ferns eventually short of making the semifinals.

However, Kerr lured her out of the crease, and Martin did the rest, taking off the bails to end India's chances.