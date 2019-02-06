Senior Warriors playmaker Blake Green insists his hamstring injury is "nothing to worry about" but is no certainty to play in their upcoming NRL trials.

The 32-year-old pulled up lame during a ball work session earlier this week but expects he will resume training with the side in the next two to three weeks.

"No it's not a big concern. I just strained my hammy," said Green.

"It's week 14 of pre-season and I just picked it up on Tuesday morning when we did a skills session.

"It's nothing to worry about. Two or three weeks and I'll be back out there I reckon."

Green dismissed suggestions the injury could rule him out of the Warriors season opening clash against Canterbury on March 15.

The veteran five-eighth was not expected to play in the Warriors first trial hit-out against Melbourne in Geelong on February 22, but is hopeful of being cleared to face Wests Tigers in their second and final warm-up game in Whangarei on March 2.

"I'm not sure yet, I haven't put a time limit on it," he said. "It's not a big concern, it's been made bigger than it is."

More to come...