The New Zealand Seniors is set to tee off this weekend with a record amount of entries proving that its the most popular event in the New Zealand Golf calendar.



The field includes 176 players from all around the world including countries such as Australia, Canada, New Caledonia, Samoa and the United States to add huge strength to the championship.



The 2018 champion Stu Duff will have high hopes of defending his title this year with it being played at his home course of Hastings Golf Club which is looking like nothing short of perfection entering the big dance.



His challenges will come from two Canadians in Ken Griffith and Len Filek as well as past New Zealand representatives Phil Mosley and Michael Barltrop.



Starting Friday and played over 54 holes of stroke play, it promises to be an exciting week for all spectators with 12 players on a scratch handicap or better.



This prestigious event also covers many age groups which creates an amazing atmosphere year on year with the overall championship on offer along with five age group titles, plus the best nett for the week.



Full field & tee times here





