Auckland City FC get another chance to make waves on the world stage today, with their second appearance at the Chinese New Year Cup in Hong Kong.

The Sandringham-based club have managed some impressive achievements over the years, including two famous runs at the Fifa Club World Cup in 2009 (fifth) and 2014 (third).

They'll face another significant challenge in Hong Kong, up against fully professional clubs with budgets 20 or 30 times bigger.

After facing Canterbury United in Christchurch last Sunday in front of a few hundred people, they'll run out today against Chinese Super League giants Shandong Luneng Taishan FC, with thousands in the stands at the Hong Kong International Stadium.

Shandong, who have won the Chinese title five times, have recently acquired Marouane Fellaini in a $20 million move from Manchester United, with the Belgian international reported to be earning around US$600,000 ($870,000) a week in China.

Shandong, whose squad is valued at nearly $100m, also feature former Southampton and Feyernood striker Graziano Pelle, who has 20 caps for Italy, and Brazilian international centre back Gil.

"They are a very good team," said Auckland City coach Ramon Tribulietx. "They have some Chinese internationals, Pelle is a top target man, the Brazilian at the back, [and] just signed Fellaini. They play a quite direct style, want to play forward early and their wingers provide a lot of crosses into the box. It will be a big challenge, against a fully professional side. [But] regardless of the results, we are going there to enjoy the experience".

The event also features J-League outfit Sagan Tosu, who have former Atletico Madrid, Liverpool and Spain striker Fernando Torres on their books, and a Hong Kong Invitational XI.

The tournament, which celebrates Chinese New Year, has been running for more than a century and previous competing teams include Sporting Lisbon, Sparta Prague, Aston Villa, Steaua Bucharest and New York Cosmos.

Auckland City lifted the trophy two years ago, with a shock win over then Korean champions FC Seoul, followed by a 1-0 win over local favourites Kitchee in the final.

"It was a good tournament, good level, and we managed to win it so what can you say," said Tribulietx.

"That's probably the main reason we have been re-invited; if you look at the clubs these people can manage to invite to a tournament like this ... if you are not good enough, you won't be re-invited."