Beauden Barrett is set to miss the start of the Super Rugby season due to his honeymoon, but based on the beautiful views from the Maldives, surely nobody could blame him.

The All Blacks star and wife Hannah are currently enjoying their honeymoon in the Maldives at the Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas - a luxury resort featuring everything you'd expect, and more.

A stay at the resort can cost over $4,000 a night to enjoy the exclusive Maldives island of Kihavah, with the wooden villas are situated by picture-perfect beaches.

The resort offers the ability to snorkel with various sealife - something the Barretts have enjoyed - and even presents a chance to do some 'underwater dining' at one of the world's few underwater restaurants.

If you've got some extra money to spend, you can charter a luxury yacht, go diving on the reef, or even - if you're really luxurious - you can explore the Indian Ocean via a private jet.

After a brief stop in Dubai on their honeymoon, Hannah Barrett has been sharing all the views from the Maldives as the pair relax in luxury.

The pair wed on January 19, and it was revealed that the newlyweds would be away for two and a half weeks on their honeymoon.

That means that Beauden won't be back in time to prepare for the Hurricanes' Super Rugby opener against the Waratahs in Sydney, with the Hurricanes confirming that the No 10 will serve one of his two mandatory All Blacks' leave weeks for that February 16 Sydney showdown.

The All Blacks pivot should instead make his debut on February 23, against the defending champion Crusaders in Christchurch.