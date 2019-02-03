Michael Schumacher's family have lashed out after fake photos of the Formula one legend emerged online.

Several photos which claim to be of Schumacher and his kids prior to the German racer's skiing accident in 2013, were widely shared by fans after being published by media, The Sun reported.

But his now 19-year-old son and Formula Two racer, Mick, reposted the photos to Twitter yesterday with a stern message to set the record straight.

"These photos are often published because they supposedly show me as a child with my father, Mick wrote, "To clarify: these pictures here do NOT show me, and neither do they show Gina.

"I'm sorry for the people in these photos. I can only appeal to all media to remove them from their archives."

It remains unclear who the children actually are in the photos.

Last month, Schumacher's manager Sabine Kehm, opened up for the first time about his relationship with the racing great's family on Formula One's official podcast Beyond The Grid.

The conversation remained largely focused on Schumacher's driving career — but it was encouraging to hear Kehm speak in the current tense about his relationship with his family, including wife Corinna.

Very little is known about Michael Schumacher's condition. Photo / Getty

Asked about how the Ferrari ace would escape the intense demands of a racing driver and world-famous celebrity, Kehm said: "Michael clearly had his family."

"Corinna they were such a perfect couple and they are still a perfect couple if you ask me," Kehm explained.

"When he went home and the kids would come in, Formula One was far away. And he needed that privacy."

Michael Schumacher retired from racing in 2012. Photo / Getty

"His family has always been his charger in a way. Family-wise he was — and still is — really close with his family."

Schumacher, who retired from racing in 2012, has not been seen in public the tragic accident.

The German is being well-cared after suffering serious head injuries at home in Switzerland.