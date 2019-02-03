Special Olympian Amy Bockerstette stole the hearts of thousands of golf fans when she was invited to play a hole with PGA tour stars last week.

Joining defending champion Gary Woodland and Matt Kuchar to play the iconic 16th hole during a practice round, the high school student who has Down syndrome, showed no nerves off the tee as hundreds of fans waved and cheered.

After smashing her drive just short of the green in a bunker, Bockerstette remained positive as she encouraged herself while walking alongside her golf heroes.

"I got this," she said, "you can do this".

Hitting the ball out of the sand with a swing even Tiger Woods would be jealous of, Bockerstette impressed when she then sealed the deal on her third shot to hit par.

"You are so awesome!" Woodland said, astounded by the young golfer's skills, "That is so good."

Bockerstette, who is the first-ever collegiate golfer to compete with an intellectual disability, has since gone viral on social media.

The young superstar has since posted on her Twitter page to thank Woodland for the experience.

"Thank you for playing golf with me @GaryWoodland. It was so much fun! And thank you for an awesome day … I LOVED IT!"

Thank you for playing golf with me @GaryWoodland. It was so much fun! And thank you for an awesome day @PGATOUR @WMPhoenixOpen and @SOArizona I LOVED IT! https://t.co/KwMK6dXMEl — Amy Bockerstette (@AmyGolfsNDances) January 30, 2019

Last year, Bockerstette became the first person with Down syndrome to receive a college athletics scholarship when she signed with Paradise Valley Community College.