Usman Khawaja's recent dry spell with the bat has been a particularly big thorn in Australia's side this summer — and boy did Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella enjoy pointing it out in the field midway through day three.

Khawaja was victim to a barrage of banter over his noticeable lack of from behind the stumps as he battled his way early in his innings yesterday.

"I really want you to get some runs here. I don't want you to feel bad ... after that series (against India) watching your team play on TV," he said.

"This is his last innings boys. Like (the) Marsh brothers. Remember (the) Marsh brothers?"

Speaking to Neroli Meadows as he walked off for the tea break, Dickwella said the tourists were hellbent on restricting Khawaja from scoring in the second innings.

"He's trying to get some runs under his belt and I know he was struggling in the series and we want to make it harder for him," Dickwella said.

But after all the ribbing on-camera, a passing moment from the Sri Lankan keeper proved the respect the tourists had for the 31-year-old as he overcame a mental hurdle and passed fifty for just the second time this summer before reaching triple figures.

For all the banter.... nice to see Dickwella clap Khawaja’s fifty just now. Great bunch of guys in this Sri Lankan team. — Neroli Meadows (@Neroli_M_FOX) February 3, 2019

Khawaja looked to have retained his Ashes spot with his seventh test century and second in the last 12 months.

"Cricket has been frustrating, the Indian series, especially losing 2-1," said Khawaja, who was out for a third-ball duck in the first innings. "It was a bit better last game because we won but by the same token you always want to feel like you're contributing. And that's the hardest thing, getting lots of starts and not going on with them. It was nice to get a start today and go on with it."

Australia set Sri Lanka a victory target of 516 runs late on the third day after declaring for a second time, at 196-3.

Sri Lanka was 17 without loss at stumps, still needing 499 runs to win, with Dimuth Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne both on eight not out.

- news.com.au/AP