Steven Adams has missed out on NBA All-Star selection.

Despite having a career-best season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the 25-year-old Kiwi was left out of the Western Conference team's reserve selections for the NBA's annual All-Star game.

Adams' OKC teammate Russell Westbrook was among the seven players added, alongside Anthony Davis, Nikola Jokic, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, LaMarcus Aldridge and Karl-Anthony Towns.

The New Zealand centre has been putting up career-best numbers this season in several categories, averaging career highs in points per game (15.4), rebounds per game (10.0), assists per game (1.8) and steals per game (1.5).

His performances led to a big push in All-Star voting, finishing sixth among the Western Conference frontcourt players in fan votes and seventh in player voting.

However, Adams may have no qualms about missing out, telling ESPN last month that he would quite enjoy being able to take a break during the All-Star festivities.

"I do like my All-Star break mate - it's a tough season," Adams said.

"I think a lot of people would like to see me there - it'll be really big for New Zealand in that aspect.

"But if I'm being selfish mate, yeah I'd probably like a wee break."