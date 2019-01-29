The wavering career of league legend Greg Inglis has hit another major snag with the Rabbitohs back set to miss the opening NRL rounds because of a weight issue.

Inglis has already pulled out of the Indigenous All Stars team to face the New Zealand Māori in Melbourne in two weeks, saying "I need to manage the body ahead of the season".

The former Indigenous captain is dealing with problems related to the knee he had reconstructed in 2017, and is now reported to be a whopping 15kg over weight.

Inglis has blown up so much that the Triple M radio station says new Souths coach Wayne Bennett has already rubbed him out of contention for the season start.

"Greg Inglis, they're all saying, he will not be there," Triple M reporter Ben Dobbin told The Big Breakfast.

"I spoke to Wayne about this. He won't be there for round one or two because he's 15kg over his playing weight."

Bennett says the player's knee soreness isn't a major concern but at the age of 32, there will be speculation that the great Australian and State of Origin back is on the wane.

Greg Inglis was stripped of the Kangaroos captaincy after a drink driving charge. Photo / Getty

Inglis also missed captaining Australia in tests against New Zealand and Tonga last year, having been axed from the Kangaroos after being apprehended for drink driving.

Drink/driving and weight issues are starting to portray Inglis as a veteran who is not managing his final playing years well. The predictions are he will miss the first two NRL rounds.