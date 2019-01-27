The game was always going to have a sense of knockout cup desperation about it and the two sides didn't disappoint in Hamilton today.

Thirsty Whale Hawke's Bay United and Hamilton Wanderers traded shot for shot in OK Coral-type fashion before they had to settle for a 4-all stalemate and a point each in the week 18 round of the ISPS Handa Premiership match at Porritt Stadium.

When the gun smoke settled within the first 15 minutes, sixth-placed Bay United led 3-2 and maintained that edge into halftime although they were lucky not to concede more goals to the fifth-placed hosts who had beaten them 2-0 first up in the national summer league at Bluewater Stadium, Napier.

The Brett Angell-coached Bay United missed out on three points to leapfrog Hamilton while the Ricki Herbert-mentored side missed out on edging within another win of catching up with Team Wellington in fourth place on 22 points.

Akin to Wellington Phoenix in the A-League, the defences from both sides were still suffering from a festive Christmas hangover of exchanging gifts.

Bay United left defensive midfielder Jorge Akers drew first blood in just the fourth minute when he weaved to ball into the 18m box, calling the bluff of two Hamilton defenders before slipping the ball past goalkeeper Joanathan Mannes for a 1-0 lead.

Two minutes later, last winter's Napier City Rovers Uruguyan import striker Martin Bueno, playing as a centre-mid, headed the ball in to level 1-all from a cornerkick for his eighth goal of the season, seconds before a sloppy defensive melee in the box, to leave Bay goalkeeper Alexander Britton no chance.

Bueno's Rovers teammate, Wanderers skipper James Hoyle gifted an own goal under defensive pressure after tracking back Bay United left winger Sho Goto but only toeing the ball past Mannes from the ensuing cross to striker Sam Mason-Smith on the far post to put the visitors up 2-1 in the 10th minute.

The goal of the game came from Solomon Islander Tommy Semmy when he defied gravity to volley a deft cross from the left flank to leave Britton rooted for the 2-all result and his eight goal of the summer.

But Mason-Smith wasn't done, making good a pinpoint cross to almost point-blank on the far right upright to sneak ahead 3-2 after another superb cross across the face of the goalmouth from Japan import Goto on the left flank in the 14th minute.

Several oohs and aahs followed but the score remained intact into halftime.

It wasn't until the 58th minute in the second spell that right winger Stafford Dowling did an Akers weaving manoeuvre to leave Bay defenders chasing shadows before drilling the ball past Britton to level, 3-all.

The Blues emphatically snuck ahead 4-3 from Bueno brace when he curled a ball over a suspect defensive wall following free kick in the 77th minute. Grabbing their crotches and pinching their noses in anticipation of a blow, four of the five-member wall totally forgot to jump in unison as the ball sailed over them.

Soon after Angell yanked of Frenchman Maxime Oliveri to inject youngster Luis Toomey in the engine room in the face of Bay United trailing for the first time in the game.

He followed up with Josh Murphy's fresh legs for a spent Ben Lack on the right wing back position.

Mason-Smith appealed for a penalty kick in the 87th minute but referee CK Kawana-Waugh deemed it to be a 50/50 challenge from the Hamilton goalkeeper.

Angell's move paid off when Murphy curled a ball from an oblique angle from about 25m out in the 89th minute to level terms, 4-all. Corey Chettleburgh had crossed from deep on the sideline of the right flank but the keeper had punched the ball to Murphy on the opposite flank.

The Wanderers came close to scoring from substitute Maybin in the final third minute of added time but Britton thwarted seconds before the final whistle.