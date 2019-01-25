Shane Young has no doubt that UFC 234 in Melbourne will be "one for the ages" for New Zealand mixed martial arts.

The young featherweight will make his third walk to the octagon at the event on February 10 when he meets American Austin Arnett. He'll be one of four Kiwis fighting on the card, alongside City Kickboxing teammates Kai Kara-France and Israel Adesanya, and New Zealand-born middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

Whittaker will look to defend his title against American Kelvin Gastelum in the main event, while Adesanya will take on UFC legend Anderson Silva in the co-main – with the winner getting the next shot at the middleweight title.

Israel Adesanya will fight Anderson Silva at UFC 234. Photo / Michael Craig

"Time will tell," Young said of just how big an event it will be for the sport in New Zealand, "but it's definitely going to be one for the ages. We'll all look back on it with fond memories."

The card features all but two Kiwi fighters currently signed by the UFC, with Dan Hooker and Luke Jumeau both out of action due to injury.

And with all three of the New Zealand-based fighters fighting from the same gym, the card will be that much more special for the trio.

"This is a big thing as in there's three of us," Young said, "and there's going to be a little bit more media… like, the in between times, that's how I know it's going to be the same because it's going to be us just sitting in the hotel talking s***.

"That's what we always do, and it always keeps you grounded doing stuff like that."

Shane Young will fight against Austin Arnett at UFC 234. Photo / Michael Craig

While Young is going into the event on the back of a six-month lay off, Adesanya and Kara-France got straight back into training after their most recent bouts – in November and December respectively.

When the UFC announced they would return Down Under so early in the year, Kara-France knew he wanted to be on the card and before he landed back in New Zealand after his fight in December, he had a bout lined up for the February event.

"It's easier to stay fit then get fit, so while everyone was enjoying their Christmas and New Year's, we were just here training," Kara-France said. "I can have a holiday after this fight, but come Melbourne, I'm ready to put on another stellar performance."

Kai Kara-France will fight against Raulian Paiva at UFC 234. Photo / Michael Craig

The 25-year-old flyweight, who earned a fight of the night bonus in his UFC debut last month, echoed Young's thoughts on how fighting alongside his teammates only added to the occasion.

"Having all my corner men backstage is going to just feel like a regular day at City Kickboxing. To have that sort of atmosphere before you go out to the bright lights…it's going to be special.

"We want to make sure we represent each other, the gym and New Zealand as best we can."