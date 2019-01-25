Former Manu Samoa under-20s flanker Faiva Tagatauli has died after sustaining a suspected head knock while playing club rugby at the weekend.

The 27-year-old had been playing from the Vaimoso Rugby Club on Saturday and lost consciousness on the sidelines after indicating he wanted to come off with 10 minutes to play.

Reuters reported emergency services were able to revive him at the scene before transporting him to the National Hospital.

Tagatauli spent four days in the high dependency unit before passing away on Thursday.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Faiva's wife Seutatia, and their son as well as their family at Fagamalo at this time," SRU chief executive Faleomavaega Vincent Fepuleai said in statement.

"We will do all possible within our means to offer the support in this difficult time."

We are just devastated to hear the tragic news that former Samoa under-20 player Faiva Tagatauli has died after playing for his club Vaimoso at the weekend. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his family and friends, his club and @manusamoa — Brett Gosper (@brettgosper) January 24, 2019

Fepuleai said the SRU recognised the importance of player welfare.

"We work closely with the Rugby Players Associations and World Rugby to ensure training and awareness programs are rolled out through match officials, coaches and administrators," he added.

Fagatauli's passing adds to the growing concern over the safety of the game, after four players died in France within an eight-month span from rugby-related injuries. 23-year-old Nathan Soyeux, 17-year-old Adrien Descrulhes, 21-year-old Louis Fajfrowski and 18-year-old Nicolas Chauvin all passed away after sustaining knocks above their shoulders while playing rugby.