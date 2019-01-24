All Blacks first-five Beauden Barrett has made a strong start to married life.

Barrett, 27, married his long-term partner Hannah Laity earlier this month and appeared yesterday on Red Bull's Best Friend Challenge.

"Hannah Laity and I get put through the ringer in Red Bull's 'Best Friend Challenge'!" Beauden posted on Facebook.

"Glad that we're still talking to each other after this…. and even tied the knot."

Advertisement

The challenge involved both parties answering the same day-to-day life questions at the same time, then seeing how compatible the answers are.

Barrett and his partner answered five out of eight questions correctly and passed with flying colours.

There were a few curly ones too - such how many were invited to their Rakino Island wedding, Barrett's favourite music, and Laity's shoe size.