One of the country's leading women's players has come to the defence of Peter McGlashan, after the Black Cap turned radio commentator was allegedly silenced following his criticism of New Zealand Cricket's treatment of female players.

McGlashan, 39, caused a stir when revealing on Monday he was paid almost seven times as much for commentating on the T20 double-header over the weekend as any of the women playing at Eden Park's Outer Oval. On Sunday, the Auckland Aces hosted the Otago Volts in the men's Super Smash competition, followed by the women's final between the Wellington Blaze and Canterbury Magicians.

McGlashan, who commentated on both matches for Radio Sport, said on Twitter he was paid $350, while players from the Blaze and Magicians were each given a daily allowance of $55 and no match payments.

Auckland Aces fast bowler Mitch McClenaghan is believed to have earned $575 for his performance.

Advertisement

The Herald understands that McGlashan was to asked to stop his public critique of NZC's treatment of female players shortly after the tweet.

The former wicketkeeper, who played four ODIs and 11 T20s for the Black Caps, declined to comment when approached by the Herald.

Cricket commentator Peter McGlashan. Photo / Photosport

An NZC spokesperson insisted the organisation had not muzzled McGlashan.

New Zealand Cricket Players Association boss Heath Mills earlier told Radio Sport they will be discussing the issue of pay equity with NZC when the Memorandum of Understanding expires in July.

"Some of the questions we will be asking are: What does the future look like? What will be the ongoing investment? And how do they see the domestic women's game being structured in the future?"

Mills concedes, though, that it's a complex matter.

"We think we need to preserve the opportunity for players to play in the two big Twenty20 leagues in England and Australia. It's quite unique, as we've negotiated a position where our best women can go play in that [Women's Big Bash] competition and not be available for our domestic competition," Mills said.

"And that's because those two competitions, and hopefully one out of India, will mean that those three could end up being the pinnacle of the sport, alongside ICC [International Cricket Council] events. It's a bit more complex how things may look going forward."

The Herald reported in October that Northern Districts Cricket was set to announce it would give its women cricketers equal pay during domestic T20 double-headers.

It had gone as far as preparing a press release about it, before NZC stepped in.

It is believed some associations recoiled when faced with the prospect of trying to match ND.

Rachel Priest, a veteran of 83 ODIs and 68 T20s, welcomed McGlashan's comments.

"Pete's a good guy. He's not going to come out and be totally negative, but he likes to start conversations, and that's what we need in this world," Priest said.

"We just want to have conversations and discussions and have our views heard. We are literally just talking about women's cricket. And for NZC, that should be a positive. Let's have a discussion, the players just want to be able to move the game forward. That's all we want at the end of the day."

The pay disparity in women's domestic cricket has seen several big-name players such as White Ferns captain Amy Satterthwaite, former skipper Suzie Bates, allrounder Sophie Devine and Priest play in the Women's Big Bash League in Australia, rather than the New Zealand equivalent. Priest believes it's damaging the game here.

"I'd love to be playing cricket in New Zealand. I love playing for the Wellington Blaze. But for me, I have to be playing in Australia to make money. That's my job. It's something that needs to be looked at."