An Australian football fan was left furious after his clueless parents bumped into a train full of Manchester United players without realising it.

E-sports commentator Nate Patrick took to Twitter to tell the story of how his sport-ignorant parents were confused when they were offered a picture with United star midfielder Paul Pogba, a gesture offered as an apology after a game of Uno between the players got out of hand.

According to Patrick, his parents, who were sitting next to the players, were annoyed by the boisterous game of cards that broke out next to them, before an "odd man with red crocodile-skin luggage" apologised and offered a picture.

Patrick's father agreed and handed his phone to Pogba to take a picture of him and his wife, completely unaware of who the stranger was.

A completely shocked Patrick wrote about the "unbelievable" WhatsApp message he got from his dad, including a picture of his parents with Pogba and his United teammate Nemanja Matic.

"These lads knew they were making a bit of noise, so they come up to mum and dad, and apologise, and ask if they'd like a photo," Patrick wrote on Twitter.

"Dad is like, 'oh, that's nice', and gives one of the gentlemen his phone for this stranger to take a photo of mum and dad on this train from Manchester.

"The stranger looks weirdly at my dad, and says (with a French accent) 'No, no, no, I am asking if you would like a photo with me, sir?

"My dad looks at my mum like 'who on earth does this guy think he is?'. But also my dad is mega-polite and obliges to be in the photo.

"Having read through all of these messages, my dad sends through the photo, and asks 'Nathan, you wouldn't happen to know who this is?'"

Patrick, who said his parents quickly moved on from the excitement of sharing photos of a dog they saw after getting off the train, added: "My parents are on a train with entire Manchester United squad and they don't have a clue because of course they don't.

"The noisy Uno hooligans aren't loud university students on their way to watch a film, it's the most famous football team on the planet you stupid, stupid gorgeously ignorant adorable stupid people that I descended directly from."

He later told BBC Radio 5 live's Monday Night Club: "I'm stuck here in Sydney while my dad is trying to get Paul Pogba to take a photo of him.

"I'm pressing with more questions, and all of a sudden they're like 'we saw this lovely dog' and are sending six pictures with this dog.

"There are a few people (on Twitter) asking for pictures of the dog!"

