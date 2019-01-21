It's a wait-and-see game for Doug Bracewell as he attempts to reignite his international career on the back of a Twenty20 match against Sri Lanka.

"It's obviously a big series for us and it's the first game at McLean Park for us [since February 2017] so it's quite exciting and I'm hoping to get a run," said Bracewell this afternoon after the Black Caps' net session ended before the opening ODI against India in Napier on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old right armer from Napier is mindful the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand men's squad is teeming with talent.

Making his mark as a new red-ball specialist in the test arena in his career, Bracewell now finds himself juxtaposed with the likes of Colin de Grandhomme, Corey Anderson and Jimmy Neesham in the white-ball format.

"It'll be exciting being in front of the home crowd and in a place where I've played a little bit of cricket so fingers crossed I'll have a go," he said before the Gary Stead-coached Black Caps host a rampant India from 3pm at a revamped McLean Park on Wednesday. It follows a hiatus from February 2017 due to poor drainage.

For a bloke who bends his back to hit the deck with venomous intent at every delivery with a new ball or at first change, Bracewell has worked under Central Districts Stags coach Heinrich Malan for the past couple of seasons to an become allrounder.

Leaving no stone unturned at the coalface is a work ethic instilled in him growing up in the Bracewell cricketing dynasty. His father, Brendon, and uncles John and Doug snr, are a testimony to that rich vein of character and resilience.

With 27 test matches, 16 ODIs and 18 T20 internationals under his belt, the seamer admitted it was frustrating but was now enjoying his return to the fold.

"While you're on the sidelines you want to be giving it a crack but when the team's winning you can't complain," he said.

The You Travel Taradale CC premier club cricketer said the Virat Kohli-led India were fizzing after creating history in Australia, but emphasised the Kiwis were in a good headspace after emphatic victories away over Pakistan and Sri Lanka at home.

"We're going to find out where we are as a team against one of the best teams in the world," he said of India who are world No 2 in the limited-overs format, but top dogs in the test arena.

Bracewell said he was happy with his endeavour, lapping up his time with the Stags at domestic level where he assumed the mantle of captaincy in the one-day arena this summer.

"To get a crack against Sri Lanka and to put my hand up with the bat and the ball gives me a bit of confidence in the series, so I'm pretty happy with my form."

What gives Bracewell an advantage is that he is a bowler who can bat when compared with other contenders, but he welcomes the competition.

"I'm always improving with the bat and I'm looking to be better on that side of my game," he said, revealing he had sought high standards from himself this season.

Should he mark his run up, Bracewell said trying to claim Kohli's wicket would be a highlight.

"He's obviously been a consistent run scorer for them for a long time and that's why he's the best player in the world because he's so consistent.

"As a bowling unit we have to be pretty smart about how we attack him," he said.

It was imperative for the Black Caps to stick to the blueprint. Plan A would be to send Kohli back to the changing room for loose change but if the bolshie India captain runs amok, Plan B would be to contain him.

He didn't expect the Black Caps to adopt a different mindset, remaining aggressive with the ball and backing themselves on home conditions.

Doug Bracewell (right) had a solid session with the bat in the nets at Nelson Park, Napier, today. Photo/Duncan Brown

Bracewell said Malan had added value to his template, especially around batting and fielding.

The CD coach had helped some of the Black Caps with some specific field drills at Nelson Park, Napier, today.

Bracewell said his father, former New Zealand test bowler Brendon, based in Warkworth, would keep an eye on the TV.

"He'll be watching and offering his advice, as he always does, so I'll be doing my best to make him proud."

Malan, who put his input today down to "adding a pair of extra hands" at training, said it was about efficiency during a vital series.

The South African-born mentor hoped Bracewell would get the nod after a solid contribution in the T20 match.

"He's obviously worked really hard in the past couple of years but due to injury he's spent some time on batting," he said.