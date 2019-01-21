The wife of PGA golfer Lucas Glover has avoided a trial and possible jail time despite allegedly domestically assaulting her husband.

According to the Daily Mail, Krista Glover was charged with domestic battery and resisting arrest that could have landed her in jail.

On May 12, 2018 Krista allegedly attacked Lucas and his mother, 63-year-old Hershey Glover, during an explosive altercation over the poor quality of his play at the Players Championship.

Both suffered scrapes and bruises from the attack.

Advertisement

Glover had just returned to his rented home after being eliminated from the final round of the $11million-Ponte Vedra Beach tournament.

Upon his arrival, an intoxicated Krista showered Lucas with insults, calling him a pussy and a loser before resorting to violence, according to the police report.

The golfer told police his wife gets aggressive and abusive when he plays a bad round of golf.

She also told him "he needs to fire everyone, and how he'd better win or [she] and the kids would leave him and he would never see the kids again," the incident report read.

According to the police report, Krista got physical when Lucas' mum got involved.

Krista made the initial 911 call, telling operators she was attacked by her mother-in-law, but Lucas soon grabbed the phone and said his wife was lying.

"My wife has called you ... and now she's trying to blame it on my mother - which is not the case at all," Glover says, while adding that his wife "has gone crazy".

Lucas's mother Hershey, pictured in 2011, was dragged into the tussle as well when she tried to intervene and suffered "lacerations", according to the report. Photo / Getty Images

Glover then tried to prevent the female dispatcher from sending sheriff's deputies to the scene saying: 'No, I don't think anyone needs to come out here, thank you though.'

Once he understood law enforcement officers were on the way, he told the dispatcher: "She (Krista) is in the house with my daughter. And when the deputies get here, they need to talk to the male, that will be me, because these other two are out of their heads at the moment.

"She's gonna lie to you, that's what I'm telling you. That's why I answered her phone, she's telling lies and none of it's true."

Krista was arrested and spent the night in jail before being freed on $2,500-bond, but the drama did not stop once Krista was handcuffed.

According to the incident report, she allegedly resisted the deputies and refused to get into the back seat of their service car by trying "to tense her body and blocking herself from sitting down in the car".

She tried to wrap her legs and feet around the frame of the open car door, but several deputies pulled and pushed until she got in.

Once inside, Krista allegedly damaged the car by kicking the door.

Lucas eventually took to Twitter to address the incident: "On May 12, my wife and mother were involved in an argument to which the police were called. Everyone is fine.

"Regrettably, although Krista was charged, we are comfortable that the judicial system is able to address what actually happened and Krista will be cleared in this private matter. We thank you for respecting our privacy as we work through this unfortunate situation."

Krista has since completed 25 hours community service and is undergoing a substance abuse and mental health evaluation.

The couple are still together.