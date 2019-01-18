The Auckland Tuatara are on the verge of creating history in the last round of their inaugural Australian Baseball League season.

After winning both games of a series-opening doubleheader against the Melbourne Aces in Melbourne last night, the Tuatara are one win away from their first ever series win in the league.

The team have split a number of series' through the season, but have been unable to close one out to this point. But with just two games left in their season, one win will see them take the series against Melbourne.

"That would be just an unbelievable way to end the season," manager Steve Mintz told Radio Sport's Nigel Yalden. "Especially after what we've done with this 40-day road trip we've take to Australia. To come here to Melbourne and win a series, that would at least give the people some hope about the Tuatara, knowing next year what we'll be able to do."

It was the Tuatara defence that put them in a position to take out game one in the doubleheader. Pitcher Josh Collmenter dazzled on the mound, but allowed six hits through his six innings of work and giving up a run.

The Tuatara could only muster one hit through six innings in the opener, a solo home run from catcher Beau Bishop. Locked at 1-1 in the late innings, it was set up for a hero.

In the 11th inning, the Tuatara got their reward, with pinch runner Matt Wilson scoring on a throwing error to end the game and give the Auckland side a 2-1 win.

In the later game, the Tuatara took an early lead courtesy of the bat of Kris Richards. They tacked on two more runs when Zach Clark went deep and looked well in control.

Melbourne tried to fight back, but two more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning saw the Tuatara home.

The Tuatara will look to close out the series tonight in another doubleheader.